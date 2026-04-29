EU Finds Meta Failing To Protect Children On Social Media
By Sophia Dourou ( April 29, 2026, 5:37 PM BST) -- The European Union's enforcement arm said on Wednesday that Meta breached the bloc's digital safety rules by failing to prevent children under 13 from using Facebook and Instagram....
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