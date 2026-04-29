Comey Indictment Built On Bad Legal Foundation, Experts Say

By Phillip Bantz ( April 29, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The criminal indictment of former FBI Director James B. Comey over an alleged threat against President Donald Trump by way of a social media post of seashells appears to be based on either an outdated or flawed understanding of the legal standard required to prove the charges in the case, which could sink the prosecution, according to experts....
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