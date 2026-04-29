Fed. Circ. Revives FedEx Patents But Limits RPI Appeals

By Dani Kass ( April 29, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday to reconsider invalidating FedEx Corp. shipment monitoring patents challenged by Qualcomm Inc., while also making clear when real party in interest decisions can't be appealed....
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