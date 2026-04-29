Ulta Loses Bid To Toss Wash. Consumers' Spam Email Claims

By Lauren Berg ( April 29, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Spokane federal judge refused to toss a proposed class action alleging cosmetics giant Ulta sent Washington residents deceptive emails advertising "free gifts" and discounts without disclosing purchase qualifications, saying the complaint plausibly alleges the emails violate state consumer protection laws....
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