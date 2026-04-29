Citgo Bidder Violating Confidentiality Agreement, Court Hears
By Caroline Simson ( April 29, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the oil giant Citgo has accused an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Investment Management LP of improperly revealing and distorting its confidential information as the parties inch closer toward ending a long-running saga aimed at satisfying billions of dollars' worth of Venezuelan debt....
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