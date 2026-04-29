Del. High Court Affirms Dismissal Of FTX Claim Deal Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( April 29, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's dismissal of a dispute over a failed attempt to purchase a multimillion-dollar claim tied to the collapse of onetime crypto giant FTX Trading Ltd., affirming that the case does not belong in Delaware courts....
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