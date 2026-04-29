3 Firms Guide $5B IPO For Ackman's Pershing Square Fund
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( April 29, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Pershing Square Inc. founder and CEO Bill Ackman's investment company began trading publicly on Wednesday after raising $5 billion in a "combined" initial public offering that sold shares of a new closed-end investment fund alongside shares of his hedge fund company....
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