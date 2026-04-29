Black Ga. Voters Take Gerrymandering Case To High Court

By Chart Riggall ( April 29, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Black Georgia voters who allege that the state's elections for its public utilities board are racially gerrymandered asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an Eleventh Circuit decision that, in killing their suit, represented a "sweeping and unprecedented change in Voting Rights Act enforcement," they said....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.