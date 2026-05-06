Why White Collar Juries Resist 'Honest Mistake' Defenses
By Jonathan Porter ( May 6, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's April 6 decision vacating the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit's judgment in the prosecution of former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld — following years of legal proceedings and a presidential pardon — should prompt white collar practitioners to confront a persistent and underappreciated trial reality: Juries are structurally resistant to "honest mistake" defenses....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.