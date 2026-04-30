4th Circ. Says Officer Not Immune In Teen's Shooting
By Parker Quinlan ( April 30, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a lower court ruling that a South Carolina police officer does not have qualified immunity from a civil lawsuit alleging he illegally shot and killed a teenager who was later found to be armed while patrolling a neighborhood that was under a COVID-19 pandemic-related curfew order....
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