Wash. High Court To Review $230M Hospital Wage Suit Award
By Ben Adlin ( April 29, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Washington's highest court has agreed to consider hospital system Providence Health & Services' appeal of a $230 million judgment for workers who accused the provider of illegally adjusting their clock-in and clock-out times and failing to ensure they took required meal breaks....
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