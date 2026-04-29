Judge Holds Off Hearing On Madoff Cash Tracing Methods
By Rick Archer ( April 29, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said it isn't yet time for a hearing on what method the trustee for Bernie Madoff's bankrupt Ponzi scheme should use to trace billions of dollars in transfers he is trying to claw back from more than two dozen parties....
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