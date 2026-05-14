Framing AI Risk Management In The Art World

By Neda Shaheen and Cindy Gierhart ( May 14, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The online art marketplace Artsy recently surveyed more than 300 gallery professionals, and the findings released in March underscore a widening gap between operational adoption of artificial intelligence and cultural acceptance of AI as an artistic medium.[1] Though galleries are integrating AI into back-office functions, artists, collectors and market professionals remain cautious of AI in the art industry....
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