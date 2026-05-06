How To Reconcile AI Opacity And Advisers' Fiduciary Duties

By Ivor Wolk ( May 6, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Investment advisers have long been held to some of the most demanding standards in financial regulation. However, those standards were written for a world where human judgment, not algorithmic inference, drove every recommendation. As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how decisions are made, the question of whether a knowledgeable human professional is truly exercising independent judgment on a client's behalf has never been more consequential....