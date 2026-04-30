Mich. Appeals Court Revives Bounce House Back Injury Suit

By Susan Smiley ( April 30, 2026, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan court has revived a negligence suit brought by a 29-year-old man who claims he was seriously injured when he performed a backflip in a bounce house at an indoor children's amusement facility, saying a jury should decide if Family and Friends Funland should have had an employee supervising the inflatable playscape....
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