Judge Denies Push To Stop Closed Immigration Hearings

By Tom Lotshaw ( April 30, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge denied a Minnesota human rights organization's request to block immigration judges from restricting public and press access to proceedings, ruling that it failed to show an immediate threat of future harm from unlawful hearing closures....
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