Pa. Atty Says Ex-Partner Ran Firm Into Ground, Won't Pay Up

By Adam Lidgett ( April 30, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania patent attorney is accusing his former partner in a state court lawsuit of mismanaging the firm they started, improperly winding down operations and refusing to pay him all the money he says he is owed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.