Supplement Industry Says FDA Wrongly Muzzled Label Claims
By Jared Foretek ( April 30, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A coalition of dietary supplement companies and an alternative medicine advocacy group filed suit Wednesday against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, claiming that the agency violated First Amendment commercial speech protections when it blocked product label claims connecting certain nutrients or ingredients to health outcomes....
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