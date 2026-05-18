Justices Turn Down PBGC's Bid To Hear Pension Bailout Suit
By Patrick Hoff ( May 18, 2026, 9:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to take up the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.'s challenge to a Second Circuit decision that said the agency erred by rejecting the union pension fund's application for a $132 million bailout....
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