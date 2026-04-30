Wyden Asks IRS To Probe Lawyers For Puerto Rico Tax Advice

By Kevin Pinner ( April 30, 2026, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Thursday that he has asked the IRS to investigate whether two attorneys "inaccurately advised" wealthy individuals that they could avoid taxes on capital gains accrued in the U.S. before becoming residents of Puerto Rico....
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