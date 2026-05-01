SEC Turns The Spotlight On Nasdaq Delisting Standards
By Jessica Corso ( May 1, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has pumped the brakes on a Nasdaq plan to more quickly shuffle low-value companies off its exchange, saying that public feedback has brought forth concerns that the proposal could open smaller companies up to market abuse and would deny their right to appeal an exchange decision against them....
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