ITC Proposes Litigation Funding Disclosure Rule For IP Cases

By Ryan Davis ( April 30, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a new rule that would require litigants in intellectual property cases before the commission to disclose information about entities that have an ownership or financial interest in the case, including litigation funders....
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