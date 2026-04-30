Co. Didn't Give Workers Proper Termination Notice, Suits Say

By Zach Dupont ( April 30, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Former employees of a recently defunct commercial property services company were not given a 60-day notice of their termination, in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, workers alleged in two separate proposed class actions filed in Colorado federal court....
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