Pilot Says Age Bias, Taunts Led To Forced Exit From Frontier

By Zach Dupont ( April 30, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A pilot claimed that Frontier Airlines discriminated against him during training because of his age, prohibiting him from taking part in certain training programs and making jokes about his age in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, according to a complaint filed in Colorado federal court....
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