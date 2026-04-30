ADW Pursues $3B Takeover Of Meineke Owner, More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( April 30, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund ADW Capital is trying to scoop up Meineke owner Driven Brands in a $3 billion deal, SpaceX told investors that only Elon Musk has the power to remove himself as the leader of the space exploration giant, and technology services firm Virtusa Corp. is looking to raise $1 billion in an India initial public offering....
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