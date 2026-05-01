Critical Mineral Restrictions Up 500% From 2009, OECD Says

By Jack McLoone ( April 30, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Global export restrictions on critical raw materials that are key for digital and renewable energy technologies increased fivefold between 2009 and 2024, which could lead to greater risks of supply chain vulnerabilities, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said....
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