Key Tronic Case Shows SEC Isn't Ignoring Controls Violations

By Tejal Shah and Bingxin Wu ( May 13, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- On April 20, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges against a public company — Key Tronic Corp. — for books and records and internal controls violations relating to improper expense management at one of its facilities, and the way the company responded to allegations from a complaint related to that facility.[1]...
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