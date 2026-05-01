Untangling The Legacy Of LIV's Bid To Upend Pro Golf
By Alex Lawson ( May 1, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Saudi government's decision to cease funding for LIV Golf is a sea change both for the PGA Tour and the upstart league that once plunged the sport into a legal free-for-all that put the game's power brokers on notice....
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