Data Center Insurance Boom May Obscure Claims' Difficulty

By Carlton Wilde ( May 13, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An S&P Global Ratings report published on April 13 projects that insurance premiums tied to data center construction and operations could reach $10 billion in 2026, with annual data center investment expected to surpass $300 billion by 2030. For insurers, this represents what S&P calls a "meaningful growth opportunity." For the technology companies, developers and operators actually purchasing this coverage, the picture is more complicated....
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