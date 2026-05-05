Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Expert Analysis

Dutch Order Enforcing Award Tests Spain's Immunity Shield

By Josep Galvez ( May 5, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The March 19 order of The Hague District Court marks a further and legally delicate phase in the arbitration award enforcement campaign arising from Spain's renewable energy reforms during the 2010s.[1] The order did not concern the merits of the Energy Charter Treaty dispute,[2] nor did it constitute an ICSID annulment decision.[3] Its operative significance lay in granting leave to enforce in the Netherlands the award arising from Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. v Kingdom of Spain.[4]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies