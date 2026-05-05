Dutch Order Enforcing Award Tests Spain's Immunity Shield

By Josep Galvez ( May 5, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The March 19 order of The Hague District Court marks a further and legally delicate phase in the arbitration award enforcement campaign arising from Spain's renewable energy reforms during the 2010s.[1] The order did not concern the merits of the Energy Charter Treaty dispute,[2] nor did it constitute an ICSID annulment decision.[3] Its operative significance lay in granting leave to enforce in the Netherlands the award arising from Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. v Kingdom of Spain.[4]...