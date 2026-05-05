Dutch Order Enforcing Award Tests Spain's Immunity Shield
By Josep Galvez ( May 5, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The March 19 order of The Hague District Court marks a further and legally delicate phase in the arbitration award enforcement campaign arising from Spain's renewable energy reforms during the 2010s.[1] The order did not concern the merits of the Energy Charter Treaty dispute,[2] nor did it constitute an ICSID annulment decision.[3] Its operative significance lay in granting leave to enforce in the Netherlands the award arising from Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. v Kingdom of Spain.[4]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.