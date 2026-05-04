Cannabis Co. Must Add THC Warnings In Calif. Edibles Deal

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 4, 2026, 12:09 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis-infused edibles producer has agreed to pay $50,000 to end a Proposition 65 lawsuit accusing the company of deliberately hiding the state-required warning with a peel-back product label, with most of the money going to the plaintiff's lawyer....
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