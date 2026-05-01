Texas High Court Revives Delta-8 THC Restrictions

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 1, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Lone Star State's health commissioner has the power to ban manufactured delta-8 THC goods, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday, lifting a lower court's order that had allowed hemp companies to keep selling these products while they sued the state....
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