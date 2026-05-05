Judge Blocks Wis. Tribe From Barring Nonmember Fishing

By Crystal Owens ( May 4, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has temporarily blocked the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians from stopping nonmembers from fishing for walleye and musky in 19 lakes within its reservation, after the state challenged the Indigenous nation's use of its hunting and fishing laws to cite anglers....
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