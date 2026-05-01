Del. Judge Leans Toward Candor In AI Tech Fight
By Jarek Rutz ( May 1, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor said Friday she's inclined to find that a legal technology company's term sheet with an Italian artificial intelligence business is binding and that specific performance may be the only workable remedy in a fight over emotion-recognition technology for legal proceedings....
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