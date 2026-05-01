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NJ Court Says Gun Law Doesn't Justify Firing Cops Over Pot

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 1, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The federal Gun Control Act's prohibition on cannabis users possessing firearms does not preempt New Jersey's cannabis legalization law, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Friday, rejecting Jersey City's bid to use the federal law to justify the firing of two police officers who tested positive for cannabinoids....

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