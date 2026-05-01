NJ Court Says Gun Law Doesn't Justify Firing Cops Over Pot

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 1, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The federal Gun Control Act's prohibition on cannabis users possessing firearms does not preempt New Jersey's cannabis legalization law, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Friday, rejecting Jersey City's bid to use the federal law to justify the firing of two police officers who tested positive for cannabinoids....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.