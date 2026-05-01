Calif. Sued Over Ballot Measure For Health Clinic Fund Use

By Gina Kim ( May 1, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Federally designated community health clinics that serve vulnerable populations sued the California secretary of state and a union to keep an initiative off the November 2026 ballot that would control their budgets and expenditures, warning it could lead to shutdowns, disrupt patients' access to services and other devastating consequences....
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