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Employment Authority: Nonprofit Seeks EEOC Chair Probe

Law360 ( May 1, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on a legacy advocacy group's recent bid to investigate the actions of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission chair, the rise in unfair labor practice case dismissals at the National Labor Relations Board and opposition from business groups over a union-backed proposal to speed up labor contract negotiations....

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