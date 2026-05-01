Texas Plastics Co. Seeks To Nix Full Captive Rules In 5th Circ.

By Kat Lucero ( May 1, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A plastics company is appealing a Texas district court's decision to partially vacate IRS regulations that listed captive insurance as potentially abusive tax avoidance schemes and will ask the Fifth Circuit to strike down the entire set of regulations, according to a notice....
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