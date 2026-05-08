How 10 Years Of Case Law Have Shaped The DTSA

By Greg Demers, Cassandra Roth and Annie Monjar ( May 8, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- In the 10 years since Congress enacted the Defend Trade Secrets Act, it has become a key tool for companies seeking to protect their intellectual property from misappropriation and theft. Passed on May 11, 2016, the DTSA was the first federal law to offer trade secret holders a private right of action for misappropriation....
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