How New E-Evidence Rules Will Affect EU-US Data Transfers

By Alex van der Wolk and Dan Alam ( May 8, 2026, 3:41 PM BST) -- The e-evidence regulation, set to apply from August 2026, will fundamentally change how law enforcement authorities in the European Union obtain electronic evidence across borders.[1]...
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