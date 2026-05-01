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Board Says Judge Had To Order Minors Removed In Absentia

By Tom Lotshaw ( May 1, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals said an immigration judge in San Francisco should have ordered two minors removed in absentia after they and their mother failed to appear at several removal proceedings, rather than administratively close their proceedings....

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