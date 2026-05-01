La. Officials Hit With Voter Suits Over Suspended Primaries

By Hailey Konnath ( May 1, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Several Louisiana voters, including a Democratic candidate for Congress, have sued Gov. Jeff Landry over his decision to suspend congressional primaries while new voting districts are being drawn in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down the state's current map....
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