Pa. AG Has No Place In Grid Project Fight, High Court Told
By Keith Goldberg ( May 1, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Transmission developer Transource Pennsylvania LLC on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a plea by Pennsylvania's attorney general to intervene in Third Circuit proceedings that allowed the company's project to proceed despite its rejection by state utility regulators....
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