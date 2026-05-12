Md. Justices' State Climate Tort Ban May Shape National Path

By J. Michael Showalter and Kevin Cassato ( May 12, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- In a significant win for the energy industry, the Supreme Court of Maryland recently affirmed the dismissal of three municipal lawsuits alleging that energy companies engaged in deceptive practices related to the promotion of fossil fuels....
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