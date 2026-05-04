Benjamin Moore Wins $4.2M In Royalties Fight With Greek Co.
By George Woolston ( May 4, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court has awarded Benjamin Moore & Co. $4.1 million after it reversed its decision to allow counterclaims from a former authorized licensed retailer to proceed in the paint maker's suit over alleged unpaid royalties....
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