Whistleblower Says SEC Rule Shift Cost Him Bounty
By Jared Foretek ( May 5, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared split on its interpretation of the statute governing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower rewards in a case involving an anonymous tipster claiming he was due compensation even though he failed to take the information directly to the agency....
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