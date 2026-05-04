Judge OKs $55M Deal In BP Archaea Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( May 4, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday approved a $55.3 million settlement resolving derivative claims that Noble Environmental Inc.'s founders diverted a multibillion-dollar renewable energy opportunity to themselves through Archaea Energy, which BP later bought for $4.1 billion....
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