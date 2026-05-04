Oil Giants Say Mich. AG's Climate Antitrust Suit Is DOA
By Keith Goldberg ( May 4, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Global oil giants and an industry group have said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has no basis to allege they conspired to restrict renewable energy and delay the transition away from fossil fuels in violation of federal antitrust laws....
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