Feds Say Challenge To Drilling Near SD Worship Site Baseless

By Crystal Owens ( May 4, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service is fighting three Indigenous rights and conservation nonprofits' bid to undo its streamlined approval of exploratory drilling within Black Hills National Forest that they say will harm a sacred worship site, arguing to a South Dakota federal court that the groups' allegations are just speculation....
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