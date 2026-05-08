Employers Need To Mitigate Risk From ICE's Quiet I-9 Shift

By Timothy D'Arduini, Natalia Gouz and Nick Lowrey ( May 8, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Without formal announcement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement updated its Form I-9 inspection fact sheet on March 17, prompting widespread commentary suggesting a significant shift in how ICE will more aggressively scrutinize employer compliance in completing Form I-9, employment eligibility verification form....
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